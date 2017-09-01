Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Meet JIMMY Patterson

Ned Rust

Vice President and Publisher, James Patterson

 

As Vice President, Publisher for James Patterson, I endeavor to be the book-publishing and -promoting right hand of the bestselling author in the world, and also of the soon-to-be (if we haven’t made them so already) bestselling authors we acquire for James’s JIMMY Patterson imprint. I have been with Little, Brown since 2004. I was new to publishing at the time—I had taken some side-trips into music journalism, teaching, maritime law, biochemistry, and political consulting—and am still grateful for being in and around books, and readers, every single day.

T.S. Ferguson

Editor

 

I joined the JIMMY team in 2019 and this is my return to Hachette, having started my editorial career with Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, where I acquired Jennifer Brown’s much-lauded debut, Hate List, and worked with New York Times bestsellers and award-winning authors such as Sherman Alexie, Sara Zarr, Suzanne Selfors, and Pseudonymous Bosch. Prior to joining the JIMMY team, I worked at Harlequin Teen/Inkyard Press for over 7 years, where I worked with New York Times bestselling authors Robin Talley and Hillary Monahan, and critically-acclaimed authors such as Adi Alsaid, Amy Lukavics, and Will Kostakis. I’m looking for books that combine high-concept, hooky stories with writing and voice that feel standout. An addicting, page-turning quality is key! I’m looking for young adult and middle grade fiction across all genres and have a special place in my heart for dark and edgy stories (including but not limited to horror), fairy tales, mythology, action-adventure, LGBTQ stories, and stories by and about under-represented voices.

Caitlyn Averett

Editorial Assistant

 

I joined JIMMY in 2019, and assist the editor and editorial director in publishing commercial books for young readers, while also acquiring my own. I’ve worked on James Patterson’s bestselling Middle School and Max Einstein series, and I’m looking for stories with hooky concepts, unforgettable characters, and commercial writing. I’m especially interested in diverse characters, and underrepresented and LGBTQ+ voices. I love dark, gritty YA, and adventurous, quirky MG. I’m looking for compelling concepts that make me think or question some part of the world—whether that be the universe itself or human nature.