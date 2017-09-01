Meet JIMMY Patterson

Ned Rust
Vice President and Publisher, James Patterson
I joined JIMMY in 2019, and assist the editor and editorial director in publishing commercial books for young readers, while also acquiring my own. I’ve worked on James Patterson’s bestselling Middle School and Max Einstein series, and I’m looking for stories with hooky concepts, unforgettable characters, and commercial writing. I’m especially interested in diverse characters, and underrepresented and LGBTQ+ voices. I love dark, gritty YA, and adventurous, quirky MG. I’m looking for compelling concepts that make me think or question some part of the world—whether that be the universe itself or human nature.
